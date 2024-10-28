Air India Faces Turbulence as Cabin Crew Protests Room-Sharing Policy
Air India suspended 10 cabin crew members for allegedly instigating protests against a new policy requiring room-sharing during layovers. The All India Cabin Crew Association claims the policy is illegal and has sought governmental intervention. The policy coincides with the upcoming merger between Air India and Vistara.
Air India has suspended 10 cabin crew members following allegations they instigated protests against a controversial new room-sharing policy. The airline's move comes amid preparations for a merger with Vistara, set to take effect next month.
The All India Cabin Crew Association has denounced the room-sharing requirement, describing it as illegal and problematic. The Association has also called on the labour ministry to intervene.
The contested policy, effective December 1, requires cabin crew to share rooms during layovers, except for cabin executives and ultra-long-haul flight crew. Air India, acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022, is aiming for operational improvements.
