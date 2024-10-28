Left Menu

Air India Faces Turbulence as Cabin Crew Protests Room-Sharing Policy

Air India suspended 10 cabin crew members for allegedly instigating protests against a new policy requiring room-sharing during layovers. The All India Cabin Crew Association claims the policy is illegal and has sought governmental intervention. The policy coincides with the upcoming merger between Air India and Vistara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has suspended 10 cabin crew members following allegations they instigated protests against a controversial new room-sharing policy. The airline's move comes amid preparations for a merger with Vistara, set to take effect next month.

The All India Cabin Crew Association has denounced the room-sharing requirement, describing it as illegal and problematic. The Association has also called on the labour ministry to intervene.

The contested policy, effective December 1, requires cabin crew to share rooms during layovers, except for cabin executives and ultra-long-haul flight crew. Air India, acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022, is aiming for operational improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

