Local Entrepreneurs as 'Rising Rajasthan' Ambassadors

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma urged local entrepreneurs to act as brand ambassadors for 'Rising Rajasthan'. He encouraged them to reach out to non-resident Rajasthani industrialists to invest in the state, aiming for the success of the upcoming Global Investment Summit in Jaipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has called upon local entrepreneurs to serve as brand ambassadors for 'Rising Rajasthan'. Addressing representatives of local industrial and business organizations on Monday, Sharma emphasized the importance of connecting with non-resident Rajasthani industrialists to bring investment to the state.

The Chief Minister's comments came during discussions about the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit', which is scheduled to take place in Jaipur from December 9-11. Sharma urged the entrepreneurs to leverage their extensive networks to promote investment opportunities in the state.

The government statement highlighted the role of local entrepreneurial groups in facilitating connections with Rajasthani industrialists across various states. The strategy includes organizing conferences in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and others to attract investment to Rajasthan, showcasing local industrial prowess.

