CPI(M) Leader Defends Chief Minister's Daughter Amid Fraud Allegations

M A Baby, recently appointed as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], has come out strongly in defense of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, T Veena, amid her involvement in a controversial 'illegal payment' case. Baby refuted the allegations, describing them as politically motivated fabrications aimed at undermining the ruling party and its leadership.

According to Baby, the allegations against Veena have been constructed solely because she is Vijayan's daughter, with the ultimate goal being to weaken the CPI(M) and the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala. He asserted that the investigators' approach demonstrated anti-democratic tendencies, further criticizing the politicization of central agencies.

The controversy has escalated, with the opposition Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding Vijayan's resignation. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) implicated Veena in a payment scandal, which media reports suggest has led to prosecution proceedings. Neither the Chief Minister nor Veena has responded to claims she received significant payments for unprovided IT services.

