Africa Children's Summit 2025: Young Leaders Advocate for Education and Rights

Children across Africa are rising as powerful voices for change, challenging policymakers and global leaders to prioritize their rights and address the pressing issues that affect their lives today. The Africa Children’s Summit 2025, which kicked off last Friday, exemplifies this new era of youth leadership, where young people are taking the reins to highlight issues ranging from education access to violence prevention.

Hosted by the Department of Social Development, the summit brought together an inspiring group of young leaders, with hundreds of children participating both in person and virtually. The in-person attendees hailed from various African countries, including South Africa, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Ghana, Liberia, Mozambique, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

What sets this summit apart is its child-led and child-centered approach. Every aspect of the event, from the chairperson to the program facilitators, was entirely driven by the children themselves. This dynamic approach ensured that the issues discussed were directly relevant to their lives, making the summit not just an event for children, but an event by and for children.

The central theme of this year’s summit, “Seen, Heard, and Engaged in Education,” captured the essence of the event. The young leaders were vocal in their calls for greater access to quality education, an end to violence, and the recognition of their rights as citizens and changemakers. Through their speeches and presentations, these children proved that they are not merely the leaders of tomorrow—they are the leaders of today.

One of the standout voices from the summit was 17-year-old Ison Cumbane from Mozambique, who captured the spirit of the event with his powerful statement: “Many children don’t have the opportunity to speak about their rights. We are here to give a voice to them and show that we can participate and influence decisions.” Cumbane's words resonated with many, as he reminded the world that children’s voices must not be ignored, especially when it comes to issues that directly impact their future.

The summit focused on actionable solutions to some of the most urgent issues facing children across Africa. The participants discussed topics such as the need for safer educational environments, the impact of gender-based violence, mental health challenges, and the importance of digital inclusion. They also highlighted the role of technology in enhancing access to education and bridging the gap between rural and urban areas.

In a historic move, the children will be responsible for drafting the Outcome Statement at the conclusion of the summit. This document will include recommendations on how governments and civil society can better prioritize children’s rights in policymaking. It will be handed over to key policymakers, including the CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, to ensure that the voices of children are heard in decision-making processes.

The Africa Children’s Summit 2025 is the result of a long-standing partnership between the South African Government, through the Department of Social Development, and the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund. The initiative has garnered widespread support from various stakeholders, including international organizations, child rights advocates, and governments across the continent.

The Outcome Statement will emphasize several key areas, including the need for policies that ensure children’s voices are heard in all sectors of society, the protection of children’s rights against exploitation and violence, and greater efforts to close the education gap that exists in many parts of Africa.

In addition to the policy discussions, the summit also featured workshops, cultural exchanges, and networking opportunities for the participants. These activities provided a platform for the children to collaborate, share ideas, and form lasting connections with like-minded peers from across the continent.

The event’s wrap-up today in Johannesburg marks not the end, but a new beginning for youth-led advocacy in Africa. With their voices amplified on such a large platform, the children involved in the summit have shown that they are ready to take on the challenges of today and shape the future they want to see. Their efforts will undoubtedly inspire future generations of young leaders to continue fighting for the rights and opportunities they deserve.