Kamala Harris Champions Chip Manufacturing Boom in Michigan

Vice President Kamala Harris has spotlighted how government funding for computer chip manufacturers could boost factory jobs in a key electoral region of Michigan, days after criticism from former President Donald Trump regarding the bipartisan 2022 law providing the funds.

During her visit to Saginaw County, Harris toured the Hemlock Semiconductor factory. The Commerce Department announced the company would get up to $325 million to build a new factory manufacturing hyper-pure polysilicon, crucial for electronics and solar panels. The new facility is expected to bring 180 factory jobs to Michigan.

Harris, addressing workers, emphasized the importance of innovation while respecting traditional industries that underpin the U.S. economy. She urged continued investment in future industries and engaged with diverse voter groups, including a recent rally in Houston with Beyoncé, addressing abortion rights for women. Harris notably criticized Trump, labeling him a threat to democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)