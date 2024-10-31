L&T Stock Surges Amid Impressive Quarterly Profit Growth

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) witnessed a significant boost in its stock performance, rising over 6% after posting a 5% increase in consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ending September 30, 2024.

The company's shares saw a notable rise, closing at Rs 3,624.40 on the BSE, with a day's high of Rs 3,654.95. On the NSE, shares surged to Rs 3,620.75 each, marking L&T as the top share gainer among the 30-share Sensex firms.

Backed by a robust order book exceeding Rs 5 lakh crore and a rise in consolidated income to Rs 62,655.85 crore, L&T's market valuation saw a substantial increase, highlighting its strength in engineering, construction, and project management sectors, despite ongoing global economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)