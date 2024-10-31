Navratra Sales Boost But Rural India Slows: Auto Sector Insights

Retail sales during the Navratras marked a single-digit growth in the two-wheeler segment across regions, even as rural sales remained lukewarm, as revealed by a report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The document, published Thursday, delved into the trending nuances within the automobile sector.

The report highlighted a modest uptick in inquiries and bookings for passenger vehicles, with Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors particularly seeing improvement. A noteworthy varied demand trend emerged in October: a positive momentum for two-wheelers and tractors, coupled with moderate demand for both passenger and commercial vehicles.

Two-wheelers performed better, achieving a 4-5% year-on-year festive season growth, which was partially constrained by a high base. Notably, while tractor volumes are witnessing recovery and are expected to flourish in the second half of the fiscal year, commercial vehicle demand remains sluggish, with a 5% year-on-year volume decline predicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)