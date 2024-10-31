Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Two Lives
Two men were killed and two others seriously injured in a motorcycle collision in Banda district. Identified as Salman and Ashutosh, the deceased were involved in a head-on crash near Moongus village. The seriously injured, Tarannum and Swatantra Singh, are hospitalized and an investigation is ongoing.
In a tragic accident, two men lost their lives while two others sustained serious injuries following a head-on collision between two motorcycles on Thursday in Banda district, police reported.
The incident occurred near the village of Moongus within the jurisdiction of the Tindwari police station. The fatalities, identified as Salman, 25, and Ashutosh, 26, were declared dead at the scene.
The injured individuals, Tarannum, Salman's riding partner, and Swatantra Singh, who was riding with Ashutosh, are currently receiving medical care at a government hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem examination as police continue their investigation, according to Rajendra Singh Rajawat, SHO of the Tindwari police station.
