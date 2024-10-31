Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Two Lives

Two men were killed and two others seriously injured in a motorcycle collision in Banda district. Identified as Salman and Ashutosh, the deceased were involved in a head-on crash near Moongus village. The seriously injured, Tarannum and Swatantra Singh, are hospitalized and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:42 IST
Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Two Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident, two men lost their lives while two others sustained serious injuries following a head-on collision between two motorcycles on Thursday in Banda district, police reported.

The incident occurred near the village of Moongus within the jurisdiction of the Tindwari police station. The fatalities, identified as Salman, 25, and Ashutosh, 26, were declared dead at the scene.

The injured individuals, Tarannum, Salman's riding partner, and Swatantra Singh, who was riding with Ashutosh, are currently receiving medical care at a government hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem examination as police continue their investigation, according to Rajendra Singh Rajawat, SHO of the Tindwari police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024