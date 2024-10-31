Left Menu

North Korean Soldiers in Russia: New Targets in Ukraine Conflict

The United States anticipates North Korean soldiers will soon be deployed by Russia in Ukraine, posing a new challenge in the ongoing conflict. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned these soldiers could become military targets if they engage against Ukrainian forces. Discussions with South Korea are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 23:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has issued warnings as it expects North Korean troops to join Russian forces against Ukraine in the near future. This was announced by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who indicated that these soldiers would be considered military targets if they take part in combat against Kyiv.

Speaking at a press conference after meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean officials, Blinken explained that Russia has been training North Korean soldiers in artillery, drone, and infantry tactics. This training suggests Russia's intention to deploy them on the frontline in the conflict.

In response to these developments, the U.S. and South Korea discussed multiple potential responses in their meeting on Thursday, according to Blinken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

