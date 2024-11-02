NSE's Diwali Gift: New App & Multilingual Website

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) marked the occasion of Diwali with the launch of its official mobile application, NSEIndia, alongside an expanded multilingual corporate website. The website now supports 11 regional languages, aiming to democratize and streamline financial information, making capital markets more accessible to investors throughout the country.

This enhancement broadens the NSE's language offerings to include Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu, adding to the existing English, Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati. The move is designed to bridge linguistic divides and promote greater participation by breaking regional barriers.

Available on both the Apple App Store and Android Play Store, the new NSEIndia app provides a seamless and secure experience for mobile investors. It offers comprehensive market data, including indices overviews, market trends, and summaries of active stocks. The app also features a unique option chain section for swift access to options trading data, supporting informed decision-making.

Sriram Krishnan, NSE's Chief Business Development Officer, described the initiative as a significant step towards a more inclusive financial ecosystem. He emphasized that these tools empower investors by providing real-time insights and market access in native languages, ensuring widespread investor participation regardless of background.

