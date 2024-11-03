Government Infusion Sparks Hope for Troubled Steel Giant RINL

The government has pumped a substantial Rs 1,650 crore into the beleaguered state-owned steel manufacturer, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), facing serious operational and financial challenges.

In a strategic move documented by the Ministry of Steel, Rs 500 crore was injected as equity, and a working capital loan of Rs 1,140 crore was provided in late September 2024 to keep the company afloat.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of India's subsidiary, SBICAPS, is working on a comprehensive report assessing RINL's sustainability, as the steel giant grapples with over Rs 35,000 crore in dues, and controversial privatisation plans stir unrest among union workers.

