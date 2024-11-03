Left Menu

Tragedy in the Ecuadorian Amazon: Truck Accident Claims Ten Lives

Ten people died in a tragic truck accident in the Ecuadorian Amazon when their vehicle plunged into a ravine. A 3-year-old girl was the sole survivor. The crash occurred during a busy holiday weekend, and authorities are yet to determine the cause of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:53 IST
A tragic accident in the Ecuadorian Amazon claimed ten lives when their truck fell into a ravine, as reported by law enforcement authorities. The incident occurred in the Amazonian province of Morona Santiago, located in southeastern Ecuador.

Remarkably, the only survivor of this devastating crash was a 3-year-old girl. While the cause remains undisclosed, the accident has drawn significant concern from the community and authorities alike.

According to Ecuador's Integrated Security Service, the vehicle came to a halt near the Paute River after the fall. Photos depict the truck overturned on a rocky riverbank. The tragedy unfolded during a busy five-day holiday period aligned with the Day of the Dead celebrations, leading to congested roads throughout the country.

