Kharge Challenges PM Modi on India's Economic Woes

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the BJP government of implementing "anti-people" policies that harm India's economy. He criticized Prime Minister Modi for allegedly focusing on false narratives instead of addressing real issues affecting the public, such as inflation, wage stagnation, and economic inequality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 10:24 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing critique of the BJP's economic policies on Monday, accusing the ruling party of "corroding" India's economic structure. In a bold challenge, Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on substantive issues during his election campaigns.

Kharge lamented the current economic state, citing low consumption, rampant inflation, and widening inequality as signs of turmoil. He noted the struggles of the FMCG sector and declining household savings, urging for the issues of the "missing middle class" to be addressed amid relentless price hikes.

Highlighting economic indicators, Kharge pointed out significant drops in vehicle and housing sales, signaling distress across sectors. He warned about stagnating real wages and criticized the government's alleged detachment from data-backed reality, calling for a pivot to genuine economic discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

