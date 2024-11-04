Tragedy in Uttarakhand: Bus Plunge Claims Lives

A devastating bus accident occurred in Uttarakhand's Almora district, claiming the lives of at least 36 individuals and leaving 24 others injured. This tragic incident happened when a privately-operated bus plunged into a deep gorge, raising concerns over potential overloading contributing to the accident.

Authorities swiftly responded, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announcing compensation for the victims and financial aid for the injured. Following the incident, a magisterial probe has been ordered to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Rescue operations are currently in full swing, with National and State Disaster Response Forces working tirelessly at the scene. Assistant Regional Transport Officers from Pauri and Almora were suspended as part of the administrative response.

