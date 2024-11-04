Left Menu

Tragedy in Uttarakhand: Bus Plunge Claims Lives

A bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district killed 36 and injured 24. The overloading of the bus is suspected to have caused it to fall into a 200-meter gorge. Government aid and a magisterial probe have been announced, with rescue operations underway to assist the victims.

Dehradun | Updated: 04-11-2024 13:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating bus accident occurred in Uttarakhand's Almora district, claiming the lives of at least 36 individuals and leaving 24 others injured. This tragic incident happened when a privately-operated bus plunged into a deep gorge, raising concerns over potential overloading contributing to the accident.

Authorities swiftly responded, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announcing compensation for the victims and financial aid for the injured. Following the incident, a magisterial probe has been ordered to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Rescue operations are currently in full swing, with National and State Disaster Response Forces working tirelessly at the scene. Assistant Regional Transport Officers from Pauri and Almora were suspended as part of the administrative response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

