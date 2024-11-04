Left Menu

Sushain Wellness Secures Rs 1.8 Crore Seed Funding to Revolutionize HealthTech

Sushain Wellness and Wholeness Pvt. Ltd., an innovative HealthTech firm, has secured Rs 1.8 crore from Prajay Advisors LLP. This investment will enhance Sushain's technological infrastructure, integrating traditional healing practices with modern technology to meet the growing demand for natural, tech-driven healthcare solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:00 IST
Sushain Wellness Secures 1.8 Crore Seed Funding from Prajay Advisors. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sushain Wellness and Wholeness Private Limited, an innovative HealthTech platform, has triumphantly secured Rs 1.8 crore in seed funding from Mumbai-based venture capital firm Prajay Advisors LLP. This significant investment underscores Sushain's dedication to transforming healthcare by combining traditional medicines like Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Unani with cutting-edge technology.

The fresh capital will empower Sushain Wellness to bolster its technological infrastructure and broaden its holistic healthcare services. Catering to the increasing demand for natural and tech-driven healthcare, Sushain stands poised to enhance its service spectrum, featuring collaborations with over 1,000 verified Ayurvedic and Homeopathic practitioners, access to an extensive range of natural health products, and support from seasoned yoga coaches and diet specialists. Through advanced machine learning and AI, Sushain personalizes patient care journeys, addressing root health concerns effectively.

Prajay Advisors LLP's strategic investment aligns with its mission to foster growth in forward-thinking startups poised to disrupt traditional sectors. By investing in Sushain, Prajay focuses on propelling HealthTech innovations that resonate with health-conscious consumers. Sushain aims to elevate its platform through deeper AI integration, driving a holistic approach to well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

