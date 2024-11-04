Boeing's Latest Offer: Will it End the Seven-Week Strike?

Boeing's U.S. West Coast factory workers will hold a crucial vote on Monday regarding an improved contract offer, potentially ending a seven-week strike that has stalled production at the embattled planemaker.

The proposal includes a 38% wage increase over four years, an enhancement from the previously rejected 35% offer. This contract is Boeing's fourth attempt to resolve the strike, which began on September 13. The strike has placed a significant financial strain on Boeing, leading to a $24 billion share issue to support its operations.

Boeing's shares saw an uptick on Friday, reflecting investor optimism. However, the worker base remains divided; some are eager to resume work, while others aim for further benefits. If approved, the contract could provide relief to Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, who is under pressure to improve worker relations and stabilize production.

(With inputs from agencies.)