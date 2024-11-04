MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crash Averted: Pilots Safe

A MiG-29 fighter jet operated by the Indian Air Force crashed in a field in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on Monday, according to sources.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported, as the two pilots managed to eject from the aircraft safely. An official Court of Inquiry is set to investigate the crash, sources confirmed.

Social media platforms were flooded with visuals showing the fighter jet engulfed in flames, raising concerns and prompting discussions about safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)