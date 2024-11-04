Gujarat Appoints Yamal Vyas as Chair of 4th State Finance Commission After Nine-Year Hiatus

The Gujarat government has announced the formation of the 4th State Finance Commission (SFC) with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yamal Vyas at its helm.

This new appointment marks the first since the 3rd SFC concluded its term in 2015, signaling a significant move by the administration.

Yamal Vyas, a chartered accountant and company secretary, has extensive experience, having served as a full-time member of the previous commission from 2011-2015 and holds directorships in state PSUs.

(With inputs from agencies.)