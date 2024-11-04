Gujarat Appoints Yamal Vyas as Chair of 4th State Finance Commission After Nine-Year Hiatus
The Gujarat government has established the 4th State Finance Commission, appointing Yamal Vyas as chairman. This formation comes after a nine-year gap since the 3rd SFC's term ended in 2015. Vyas, a BJP leader, brings four decades of experience to the role. The detailed terms will follow soon.
The Gujarat government has announced the formation of the 4th State Finance Commission (SFC) with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yamal Vyas at its helm.
This new appointment marks the first since the 3rd SFC concluded its term in 2015, signaling a significant move by the administration.
Yamal Vyas, a chartered accountant and company secretary, has extensive experience, having served as a full-time member of the previous commission from 2011-2015 and holds directorships in state PSUs.
