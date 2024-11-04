Left Menu

HSCL Secures Major Bengaluru Contract

Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd (HSCL), a subsidiary of state-owned NBCC, has won a Rs 65 crore contract from Bank of Baroda for development works at Financial City, Bengaluru Hardware Park. The project involves specialized construction work on a deposit work basis.

Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd (HSCL), part of the state-owned NBCC, has clinched a significant Rs 65 crore contract in Bengaluru. The contract has been awarded by the Bank of Baroda, marking a substantial win for the construction firm.

According to a regulatory filing, the development project will take place at the bank's commercial plot located in the Financial City within the Bengaluru Hardware Park. This undertaking is based on a deposit work basis, suggesting a tailored construction effort for the bank's specific requirements.

NBCC, well-known for its project management consultancy and real estate ventures, benefits greatly from such projects as they enhance its portfolio while contributing to major infrastructure developments in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

