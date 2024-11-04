HSCL Secures Major Bengaluru Contract

Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd (HSCL), part of the state-owned NBCC, has clinched a significant Rs 65 crore contract in Bengaluru. The contract has been awarded by the Bank of Baroda, marking a substantial win for the construction firm.

According to a regulatory filing, the development project will take place at the bank's commercial plot located in the Financial City within the Bengaluru Hardware Park. This undertaking is based on a deposit work basis, suggesting a tailored construction effort for the bank's specific requirements.

NBCC, well-known for its project management consultancy and real estate ventures, benefits greatly from such projects as they enhance its portfolio while contributing to major infrastructure developments in the region.

