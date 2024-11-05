Left Menu

Morgan Stanley Unveils State-of-the-Art Mumbai Campus

Morgan Stanley inaugurated a new, state-of-the-art campus in Mumbai's Commerz III, designed for operational efficiency and sustainability. The campus accommodates over 8,500 staff and reflects the firm's commitment to India. It aims at fostering inclusivity with features like childcare and sustainability with LEED Gold and FITWEL certifications.

Morgan Stanley has officially opened its cutting-edge office campus in Mumbai, situated in Commerz III, International Business Park, within Oberoi Garden City. This new facility is set to consolidate the firm's Global Center operations, providing a modern and collaborative work environment for more than 8,500 employees.

The campus underscores Morgan Stanley's commitment to India, bolstered by strategic real estate investments and infrastructure improvements. Business leaders highlighted India's pivotal role in the firm's global strategy, thanks to its economic growth and technological advancements. The new office promises enhanced productivity through its state-of-the-art resources.

Moreover, the campus is designed with inclusivity and sustainability in mind. It boasts a childcare center, health and fitness amenities, and art reflecting India's cultural diversity. Designed to achieve LEED Gold and FITWEL certifications, the facility integrates energy-efficient and environmentally friendly practices.

