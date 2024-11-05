Left Menu

India Poised for Record Kharif Crop Yields as Monsoon Boosts Growth

India is on track to achieve unprecedented Kharif crop production this year, according to first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry. Aided by favorable monsoon rains, the country's foodgrain output for 2024-25 is projected to significantly surpass previous records, with substantial increases in rice, maize, and oilseeds production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:46 IST
India Poised for Record Kharif Crop Yields as Monsoon Boosts Growth
Representative Image (Source: Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is on the brink of a breakthrough in agricultural yields, as first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry reveal that the nation is set to achieve record Kharif crop production for the 2024-25 season.

The total output is projected at 1,647.05 lakh metric tonnes, marking an impressive increase of 89.37 lakh metric tonnes compared to last year and 124.59 lakh metric tonnes above the average Kharif production.

Favorable monsoon conditions have played a pivotal role, facilitating optimal crop growth across the nation. Key contributors to this surge include rice, jowar, and maize, with Kharif rice alone expected to reach 1,199.34 lakh metric tonnes.

This is a substantial improvement of 66.75 lakh metric tonnes from the previous year. Kharif maize is projected at 245.41 lakh metric tonnes, and coarse cereals at 378.18 lakh metric tonnes.

The pulse and oilseed sectors also witnessed gains. Kharif pulses are estimated at 69.54 lakh metric tonnes and oilseeds at 257.45 lakh metric tonnes, the latter seeing an increase of 15.83 lakh metric tonnes compared to the prior year.

Specifically, groundnut production is forecasted at 103.60 lakh metric tonnes, while soybean production aims for 133.60 lakh metric tonnes. These forecasts hinge on typical yield trends, however, revisions are anticipated following crop cutting experiments during the harvest period.

This exceptional growth can be largely attributed to above-normal monsoon rainfall this season. India experienced 108 percent of the long period average at 934.8 mm, compared to the usual 868.6 mm.

The monsoon commenced weakly in June, recording just 89 percent of the average, but concluded robustly, with delayed withdrawal from West Rajasthan on September 23rd, six days beyond its typical timeline. This has underpinned robust sowing activities, with crops occupying approximately 1,110 lakh hectares.

Integral to Indian agriculture, Kharif crops rely heavily on monsoon rains and are sown during June-July, with harvesting extending through October-November.

For a broader perspective, India's agricultural calendar also accommodates Rabi crops, planted in October-November and harvested from January, alongside the intermediate summer crops bridging the Kharif and Rabi seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024