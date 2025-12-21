Left Menu

Historic Milestone: First Foodgrain Freight Train Reaches Kashmir

The Indian Railways celebrated a landmark achievement as the first-ever foodgrain freight train successfully reached Kashmir. This development connects the region to the national freight network, promising year-round, weather-resistant freight transport. It aims to boost the economy and ease traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-12-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 19:52 IST
Historic Milestone: First Foodgrain Freight Train Reaches Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic achievement, the Indian Railways has marked its first successful foodgrain freight train reaching the picturesque region of Kashmir. The train transported approximately 1,384 tonnes of rice, solidifying the connection between Kashmir and the national freight network.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha celebrated this milestone, highlighting its significance in realizing a long-standing aspiration. With 21 BCN wagons, this Food Corporation of India (FCI) freight train arrived at the Anantnag Goods Terminal in South Kashmir, marking a new era of connectivity and economic potential.

This initiative promises to alleviate transportation challenges posed by adverse weather, offering a reliable supply chain solution and reducing pressure on the heavily-trafficked Jammu-Srinagar highway. The move is poised to play a crucial role in the economic infrastructure between Punjab and Kashmir.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025