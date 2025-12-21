Historic Milestone: First Foodgrain Freight Train Reaches Kashmir
The Indian Railways celebrated a landmark achievement as the first-ever foodgrain freight train successfully reached Kashmir. This development connects the region to the national freight network, promising year-round, weather-resistant freight transport. It aims to boost the economy and ease traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
In a historic achievement, the Indian Railways has marked its first successful foodgrain freight train reaching the picturesque region of Kashmir. The train transported approximately 1,384 tonnes of rice, solidifying the connection between Kashmir and the national freight network.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha celebrated this milestone, highlighting its significance in realizing a long-standing aspiration. With 21 BCN wagons, this Food Corporation of India (FCI) freight train arrived at the Anantnag Goods Terminal in South Kashmir, marking a new era of connectivity and economic potential.
This initiative promises to alleviate transportation challenges posed by adverse weather, offering a reliable supply chain solution and reducing pressure on the heavily-trafficked Jammu-Srinagar highway. The move is poised to play a crucial role in the economic infrastructure between Punjab and Kashmir.
