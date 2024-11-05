IHCL Expands with Majority Stake in Ambuja Neotia's Rajscape Hotels

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has taken a strategic step to amplify its position in the leisure and experiential resort sector by acquiring a 55% stake in Rajscape Hotels, a subsidiary of the Ambuja Neotia Group. The deal was announced following IHCL's board approval, outlining a transaction not exceeding Rs 18 crore.

With Rajscape Hotels, managing 19 resorts under the Tree of Life brand, now under its wing, IHCL is poised to expand its experiential offerings. This acquisition signifies IHCL's ambition to expand its reach and brand offerings, driven by the growing demand for leisure tourism and destination properties.

The Kolkata-based Ambuja Neotia Group, known for its real estate ventures, recently extended its expertise into hospitality. Tree of Life Resorts adds a unique value proposition to IHCL's portfolio, which already includes partnerships in iconic Indian locations such as Darjeeling and Gangtok, noted IHCL's CEO Puneet Chhatwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)