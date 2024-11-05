Salesforce India's Surging Profit and Expanding Footprint

Salesforce India has reported a significant financial growth, witnessing a 40% leap in net profit during the fiscal year 2024, amounting to Rs 888.3 crore.

The company's revenue soared by 36% to Rs 9,116 crore, marking the first time it crossed the USD 1 billion threshold in a fiscal year. As part of its strategic expansion in India, Salesforce is set to occupy a sprawling 12-storey 'Salesforce Tower' in Bengaluru.

Salesforce India aims to harness India's macroeconomic strengths and technological progress, targeting opportunities in the public sector and digital transformation. The Indian workforce has expanded significantly, with an increase of 3,000 employees since January 2024.

