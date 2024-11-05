Left Menu

Salesforce India's Surging Profit and Expanding Footprint

Salesforce India witnessed a 40% increase in net profit for FY24, reaching Rs 888.3 crore. Revenue grew to Rs 9,116 crore, crossing USD 1 billion. The company will also occupy a new 'Salesforce Tower' in Bengaluru. Salesforce is targeting opportunities in India's public sector and digital transformation market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:43 IST
Salesforce India's Surging Profit and Expanding Footprint
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Salesforce India has reported a significant financial growth, witnessing a 40% leap in net profit during the fiscal year 2024, amounting to Rs 888.3 crore.

The company's revenue soared by 36% to Rs 9,116 crore, marking the first time it crossed the USD 1 billion threshold in a fiscal year. As part of its strategic expansion in India, Salesforce is set to occupy a sprawling 12-storey 'Salesforce Tower' in Bengaluru.

Salesforce India aims to harness India's macroeconomic strengths and technological progress, targeting opportunities in the public sector and digital transformation. The Indian workforce has expanded significantly, with an increase of 3,000 employees since January 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024