Salesforce India's Surging Profit and Expanding Footprint
Salesforce India witnessed a 40% increase in net profit for FY24, reaching Rs 888.3 crore. Revenue grew to Rs 9,116 crore, crossing USD 1 billion. The company will also occupy a new 'Salesforce Tower' in Bengaluru. Salesforce is targeting opportunities in India's public sector and digital transformation market.
- Country:
- India
Salesforce India has reported a significant financial growth, witnessing a 40% leap in net profit during the fiscal year 2024, amounting to Rs 888.3 crore.
The company's revenue soared by 36% to Rs 9,116 crore, marking the first time it crossed the USD 1 billion threshold in a fiscal year. As part of its strategic expansion in India, Salesforce is set to occupy a sprawling 12-storey 'Salesforce Tower' in Bengaluru.
Salesforce India aims to harness India's macroeconomic strengths and technological progress, targeting opportunities in the public sector and digital transformation. The Indian workforce has expanded significantly, with an increase of 3,000 employees since January 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BRICS Expansion Paves Path for Global Unity
Adani Group Cement Expansion: Major Acquisition of Orient Cement
Jindal Group Unveils Eco-Friendly Cement Unit Expansion in Odisha
Adani Energy Solutions' Profit Soars Amid Strong Demand and Expansion
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Water-Logging Crisis in Bengaluru