Pay Agreement Halts Planned London Underground Strikes

A planned two-day strike on the London Underground has been suspended by Aslef, following an improved pay offer during recent talks. This decision comes after the RMT union also suspended its planned strike, citing similar reasons. The strikes would have affected travel for millions in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:31 IST
Britain's Aslef trade union has called off a planned two-day strike on the London Underground after securing a significantly improved pay offer. The train drivers union confirmed the suspension on Tuesday.

"After engaging in fresh talks and receiving a better offer, ASLEF has decided to halt the planned industrial action," stated Finn Brennan from ASLEF, with a meeting set for Thursday to discuss further details with union representatives.

This development follows the RMT union's earlier decision to suspend its scheduled strike, with both unions acknowledging improved offers from management. The strikes would have greatly disrupted travel in London, with nearly five million daily passenger journeys on the network. Transport for London has not yet commented.

