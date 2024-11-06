Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Calls for Fair Play Amid Rising Economic Monopolies in India

Rahul Gandhi criticizes new monopolists in India for controlling resources, akin to the historic East India Company. He urges for a fair business environment, highlighting how monopolies hinder opportunities for others. He calls for a 'New Deal for Business' to ensure fairness and economic equity in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 09:38 IST
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Fair Play Amid Rising Economic Monopolies in India
Rahul Gandhi has issued a scathing critique of current monopolistic practices in India, drawing a parallel with the historic East India Company. In an opinion piece for The Indian Express, the opposition leader argues that these modern monopolists are amassing wealth at the expense of equitable opportunities for all.

Gandhi stresses the need for a 'New Deal for Business,' advocating for a fair, competitive landscape where innovation thrives. He highlights the courage of entrepreneurs like Peyush Bansal, who have succeeded without political connections, yet notes that rampant monopolies threaten such success stories.

The Congress leader asserts that governmental systems must not serve monopolistic interests but rather ensure fairness and freedom for all businesses. Gandhi calls for a balanced approach, where both small and large enterprises have the space to grow without unfair barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

