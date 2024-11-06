Rahul Gandhi Calls for Fair Play Amid Rising Economic Monopolies in India

Rahul Gandhi has issued a scathing critique of current monopolistic practices in India, drawing a parallel with the historic East India Company. In an opinion piece for The Indian Express, the opposition leader argues that these modern monopolists are amassing wealth at the expense of equitable opportunities for all.

Gandhi stresses the need for a 'New Deal for Business,' advocating for a fair, competitive landscape where innovation thrives. He highlights the courage of entrepreneurs like Peyush Bansal, who have succeeded without political connections, yet notes that rampant monopolies threaten such success stories.

The Congress leader asserts that governmental systems must not serve monopolistic interests but rather ensure fairness and freedom for all businesses. Gandhi calls for a balanced approach, where both small and large enterprises have the space to grow without unfair barriers.

