Swiggy's IPO: Revolutionizing On-Demand Delivery

Swiggy, a leader in India's on-demand delivery sector, plans an IPO in November 2024, raising ₹11,327.43 crores. The IPO aims to strengthen its technology infrastructure and expand its market presence. Swiggy's strategic growth initiatives include expanding service offerings and improving its Dark Store network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Swiggy, a frontrunner in India's burgeoning on-demand delivery landscape, is poised to take a significant step by launching its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in November 2024. The company seeks to raise a total of ₹11,327.43 crores through this public issue, which includes a fresh issue of ₹4,499 crores and an offer for sale of ₹6,828.43 crores. The move is aimed at bolstering Swiggy's technological capabilities and expanding its presence in the urban delivery market.

The IPO will run from November 6 to November 8, 2024, with a listing date set for November 13, 2024. The price range for the shares has been set between ₹371 and ₹390 per share, attracting a wide range of investors. The offering will be conducted through a book-built issue on the BSE and NSE, providing a platform for Swiggy to channel proceeds towards key initiatives such as technology upgrades, expanding its Dark Store network, and brand visibility enhancements.

Swiggy's journey from a food delivery start-up in 2014 to a leader in hyperlocal commerce highlights its unwavering focus on innovation and consumer convenience. As the company gears up for its IPO, it presents potential investors with an enticing opportunity to join its growth story in the dynamic on-demand delivery sector, facilitated by tools like HDFC Sky's 'One-Click IPO' feature that streamlines the investment process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

