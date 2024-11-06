Left Menu

Honda's October Sales Surge: A 21% Upswing Boosts Market Presence

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India recorded a robust sales boost in October with 5,97,711 units sold, marking a 21% year-on-year increase. Domestic sales hit 5,53,120 units, and exports soared by 48%. Achievements include 10 million sales in central India and launching the CB300F Flex-Fuel model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:15 IST
Honda scooter (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported significant sales growth in October, achieving a total of 5,97,711 units sold. This achievement represents a 21% increase compared to the same period last year, reflecting the company's resilient market presence. The official statement underlined this upward trend.

In the Indian market, domestic sales reached 5,53,120 units, showcasing a 20% year-on-year growth. Meanwhile, Honda's export market experienced even more impressive results, with 44,591 units shipped, a substantial 48% rise from October 2023, underscoring the company's expanding international influence.

For the fiscal year from April to October 2024, Honda's cumulative sales reached 37,56,088 units, including 34,34,539 units sold domestically and 3,21,549 units exported. The company also celebrated regional milestones, achieving 10 million sales across several central Indian states and 5 million units in Karnataka.

Moreover, in a significant move towards sustainable mobility, Honda introduced the CB300F Flex-Fuel model to support eco-friendly transportation, aligning with government initiatives on greener automotive solutions. Honda also prioritized road safety, conducting awareness campaigns in 10 cities nationwide to advocate for responsible riding. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

