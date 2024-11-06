Indian Markets Rise Amid US Election Uncertainty

As the world watches the ongoing US election unfold, Indian stock markets experienced an upswing on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index climbed 95 points to 24,308.75, while BSE Sensex rose by 295 points, reaching 79,771.82 points. This result occurred amidst heightened market volatility globally.

Market experts expressed caution, noting that the delayed election outcome could prolong market instability. Banking and Market Expert Ajay Bagga informed ANI, 'Markets are reacting to each development. The risk persists as uncertainty extends, leading traders to oscillate between different strategies.' Patience, Bagga suggests, is crucial amidst these uncertain times.

Sectoral indices such as Nifty IT and Nifty Bank displayed gains, yet some sectors, like Nifty Consumer Durables, lagged behind. Among Nifty 50 stocks, leading gainers included Apollo Hospital and HCL Tech, while Titan and JSW Steel experienced losses. Globally, Asian markets reflected varying performances, with Japan's Nikkei notably rising, despite downturns in Hong Kong's Hang Seng index.

