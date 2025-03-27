Jefferies' Profit Misses Estimates Amid Market Volatility

Jefferies' first-quarter results fell short of Wall Street expectations due to weakened bond trading and stalled equity transactions, influenced by U.S. trade policy shifts and global geopolitical uncertainty.

The bank saw a significant 39% drop in equity underwriting revenue as market volatility and an uneven IPO demand weighed heavily on performance. Despite the downturn, Jefferies observed a 17% boost in advisory revenues and a substantial 54% increase in debt underwriting revenue, partially offsetting overall declines.

While Jefferies' first-quarter profits raised concerns on Wall Street, the results offer insights into how investment banks might navigate an unpredictable market landscape in early 2025. As larger players prepare to disclose earnings, Jefferies remains optimistic, bolstered by continued market share gains and a steady workforce.

