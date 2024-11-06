Left Menu

Surge in India's October Vehicle Sales Driven by Rural Markets and Festive Season

India's vehicle retail sales surged by 32% in October, reaching 28,32,944 units. Growth across all segments was fueled by rural market demand and festive season boosts. Key increases were noted in two-wheeler and passenger vehicle sales, supported by increased MSP for Rabi crops and favorable monsoon conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 11:01 IST
Surge in India's October Vehicle Sales Driven by Rural Markets and Festive Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable upswing, India's vehicle retail sales soared by 32% year-on-year to hit 28,32,944 units in October, data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA) reveals. The strong momentum spanned across all segments, notably two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, primarily fueled by the rural market and festive season promotions.

Octobers' growth was significantly propelled by an increase in Minimum Support Price for Rabi crops and a favorable monsoon, creating buoyant rural sentiments. Passenger vehicles marked an impressive 32.38% increase, surging to 4,83,159 units from last year's 3,64,991 units. Two-wheeler sales also witnessed a substantial jump of 36.35% to 20,65,095 units from 15,14,634 units in the previous year.

The festive period, notably Navratri and Diwali, saw heightened consumer demand, supplemented by compelling offers and new vehicle launches, facilitating robust growth. FADA foresees continued optimistic trends with the upcoming wedding season, although it remains cautiously aware of challenges like potential inventory overstock and economic headwinds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024