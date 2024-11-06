Mystery Over Missing Pilots After Vietnam Jet Crash

Two pilots were reported missing in Vietnam following the crash of a light combat training aircraft in the central province of Binh Dinh, according to VnExpress, a state-affiliated newspaper.

The publication quoted military representatives who confirmed the crash of the Russian-made Yak-130 jet. The incident has raised concerns, especially with the backdrop of last year's fatal training accident involving a Russian-made Su-22 jet at a local airport.

As search and rescue efforts continue, questions linger regarding the safety and maintenance of the training aircraft used by the military.

(With inputs from agencies.)