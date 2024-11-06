Mystery Over Missing Pilots After Vietnam Jet Crash
Two pilots are missing after a Yak-130 training jet crashed in Vietnam's Binh Dinh province. Authorities confirmed the crash of the Russian-made aircraft. Last year, a similar incident occurred when a pilot was killed while landing a Su-22 jet.
Two pilots were reported missing in Vietnam following the crash of a light combat training aircraft in the central province of Binh Dinh, according to VnExpress, a state-affiliated newspaper.
The publication quoted military representatives who confirmed the crash of the Russian-made Yak-130 jet. The incident has raised concerns, especially with the backdrop of last year's fatal training accident involving a Russian-made Su-22 jet at a local airport.
As search and rescue efforts continue, questions linger regarding the safety and maintenance of the training aircraft used by the military.
