European Markets React to U.S. Election Upset
European shares opened higher, responding to Donald Trump's declared victory in the U.S. presidential election, positively affecting healthcare stocks. Novo Nordisk surged with strong drug sales, while renewable energy stocks fell amid Trump's anti-wind development stance. BMW faced profit drops, contrasting Siemens Healthineers' growth.
European shares increased at the opening on Wednesday after Donald Trump declared victory in the U.S. presidential election, sparking reactions across various sectors. Republican control of Congress added to market optimism in Europe.
Novo Nordisk's strong performance with its Wegovy weight-loss drug provided a significant boost to the healthcare sector, which led market gains. However, renewable energy companies like Oersted and Vestas saw their stocks fall sharply amid Trump's contentious policy on offshore wind development.
The market displayed mixed reactions elsewhere; BMW experienced a hefty decline due to disappointing quarterly profits, while Siemens Healthineers reported positive revenue growth, achieving earnings expectations for the year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
