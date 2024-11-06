Left Menu

Iran's Rial Plummets Amid Political Tensions

Iran's rial reached an all-time low of 703,000 to the dollar as former U.S. President Donald Trump nears potential re-election. This underlines persistent tensions since Trump's 2018 withdrawal from the nuclear accord, which initially saw the rial at 32,000 to the dollar in 2015.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:06 IST
Iran's Rial Plummets Amid Political Tensions
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (Photo credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran's national currency, the rial, has plummeted to a record low of 703,000 to the dollar on Wednesday, raising alarm in the economic sector.

The fall stems from rising political tensions and speculation surrounding the potential re-election of former U.S. President Donald Trump. The currency was significantly stronger in 2015 during Iran's nuclear deal with global powers, trading at 32,000 to the dollar.

The unilateral withdrawal by Trump from this accord in 2018 escalated conflicts that continue to strain relations today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024