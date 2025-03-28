Iran's Diplomatic Counter: Responding to Trump's Nuclear Deal Proposal

Iran has issued a reply to President Donald Trump's proposal for updating the nuclear agreement, conveyed through Oman, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, reported by IRNA.

The Iranian stance remains firm on avoiding direct discussions while facing U.S. pressure and threats. Indirect negotiations, however, are not off the table, as indicated by Kamal Kharrazi, advisor to Iran's supreme leader.

Iran's response criticized Trump's 'maximum pressure' strategy, emphasized by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's skepticism and Araqchi's insistence that talks will remain stalled unless U.S. policies shift. Tehran denies Western accusations of pursuing nuclear weapons, claiming its program is for civilian energy purposes.

