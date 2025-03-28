Iran's Diplomatic Counter: Responding to Trump's Nuclear Deal Proposal
Iran replied to President Trump's letter, relayed via Oman, regarding a potential new nuclear deal. Iran maintains no direct talks with the U.S. under pressure but remains open to indirect negotiation. The nation criticizes Trump's 'maximum pressure' approach, asserting its nuclear program is for civilian purposes.
Iran has issued a reply to President Donald Trump's proposal for updating the nuclear agreement, conveyed through Oman, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, reported by IRNA.
The Iranian stance remains firm on avoiding direct discussions while facing U.S. pressure and threats. Indirect negotiations, however, are not off the table, as indicated by Kamal Kharrazi, advisor to Iran's supreme leader.
Iran's response criticized Trump's 'maximum pressure' strategy, emphasized by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's skepticism and Araqchi's insistence that talks will remain stalled unless U.S. policies shift. Tehran denies Western accusations of pursuing nuclear weapons, claiming its program is for civilian energy purposes.
