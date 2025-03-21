Russian Central Bank Holds Firm Amid Economic Tensions and Presidential Pressure
The Russian central bank maintained its interest rate at 21%, facing pressure from President Putin and business leaders. Despite inflation concerns, the bank aims to reach a 4% inflation target by 2026. It suggested possible rate hikes if needed, highlighting the tension between economic growth and inflation control.
The Russian central bank has maintained its key interest rate at 21%, resisting calls from President Vladimir Putin and business leaders for a more growth-friendly policy. This is the highest rate in over two decades, implemented to tackle persistent inflation, a primary challenge for Russia's economy.
Inflationary pressures, although reduced, remain significant, particularly underlying ones, according to the central bank. It aims to lower inflation to 4% by 2026, warning that fiscal policy changes may necessitate further monetary policy adjustments.
The decision reflects a delicate balance between curbing inflation and supporting economic growth, amid geopolitical tensions and domestic pressures. Analysts and financial experts continue to debate the implications of the bank's stance on future economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
