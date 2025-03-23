Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Outreach: Navigating the Iran Nuclear Deal

The U.S., under President Donald Trump, is pursuing diplomatic outreach with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei regarding a new nuclear deal to circumvent military action. However, Iran remains skeptical, labeling negotiations as deceptive amid escalating sanctions and diplomatic tension.

Updated: 23-03-2025 22:08 IST
Donald Trump

In an effort to avoid military confrontation, U.S. President Donald Trump is reaching out to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to discuss a potential new nuclear deal. Special envoy Steve Witkoff clarified on Sunday that the U.S. prefers diplomacy over military solutions, encouraging Iran to engage in talks.

Earlier statements from President Trump revealed that he had sent a letter to Khamenei offering a choice between peaceful negotiation or military action. Iran, however, sees this as deceptive, asserting that talks would only exacerbate sanctions.

Despite this, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi indicated Tehran's intention to respond to the U.S., contingent on changes in Washington's pressure tactics. Meanwhile, the U.S. remains firm on complete disarmament, underscoring the global concern over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

