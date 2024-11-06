Maruti Suzuki's New Dzire: A Boost to Global and Domestic Market Ambitions

Maruti Suzuki India is making a strategic push in international markets with its latest Dzire compact sedan iteration, aiming for over 3 lakh exports this fiscal year. Key targets include UAE, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Mexico, and other Latin American regions, as confirmed by a senior company official.

In the domestic sphere, Maruti seeks to expand its presence in the sedan segment, which, despite a broader industry tilt towards SUVs, still provides significant market potential. The new Dzire launch next week is expected to enhance this market position.

Maruti Suzuki Corporate Affairs Executive Director Rahul Bharti remarked that export growth, running at 11.9 percent so far, is on track to triple their annual volume compared to four years ago. Future plans also include introducing more models across diverse geographies, including a future re-entry into Europe and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)