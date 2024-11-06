Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki's New Dzire: A Boost to Global and Domestic Market Ambitions

Maruti Suzuki India is focusing on boosting exports of its new Dzire compact sedan to targets like UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Latin American countries, aiming for over 3 lakh units this fiscal. Domestically, the company strives to enhance its share in the shrinking sedan market despite the SUV trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goa | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:15 IST
  • Brazil

Maruti Suzuki India is making a strategic push in international markets with its latest Dzire compact sedan iteration, aiming for over 3 lakh exports this fiscal year. Key targets include UAE, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Mexico, and other Latin American regions, as confirmed by a senior company official.

In the domestic sphere, Maruti seeks to expand its presence in the sedan segment, which, despite a broader industry tilt towards SUVs, still provides significant market potential. The new Dzire launch next week is expected to enhance this market position.

Maruti Suzuki Corporate Affairs Executive Director Rahul Bharti remarked that export growth, running at 11.9 percent so far, is on track to triple their annual volume compared to four years ago. Future plans also include introducing more models across diverse geographies, including a future re-entry into Europe and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

