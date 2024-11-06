A Real Encounter: A Riveting Thriller Hits Theatres November 15

VMPL New Delhi [India], November 6: The eagerly awaited thriller, A Real Encounter, is set to premiere nationwide on November 15, drawing viewers into a thrilling tale inspired by a genuine police encounter in Gujarat. Directed by Sabir Shaikh and produced by Pradip Churiwal under the MacNeil Engineering Limited banner, this film presents a captivating storyline with Shahbaz Khan leading as an encounter specialist. Balakrishna Srivastav of A One Cine Creation manages its distribution across India, ensuring broad accessibility.

The narrative focuses on Muskaan, a young woman embroiled in a contentious encounter, raising suspenseful inquiries about her innocence. The talented cast includes Shahbaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Mushtaq Khan, Raza Murad, Ali Khan, Himaayat Alam Ali, Akhilesh Verma, Bratuti Ganguly, Anil Nagrath, Rakesh Pujara, Sangeeta Singh, Rishikesh Tiwari, Amrit Dujari, and Kaleem Akhtar, all contributing to the film's intensity. Pradip Churiwal pens the story. The well-received trailer offers striking dialogues such as, "No one knows who will conduct whose encounter next," and Raza Murad's notable line, "This encounter is fake." Besides Hindi, A Real Encounter will release in Gujarati, honoring its regional origins. The film also features a courtroom drama that delves into the ethical challenges faced by police officers during encounters, highlighting the moral conflicts they confront while executing orders.

Director Sabir Shaikh integrates a societal message throughout the film, underlining the vital role of parental guidance in steering children correctly. Mushtaq Khan, typically recognized for his comedic performances, assumes an emotional role as Muskaan's father and praises Shaikh's vision. Anil Nagrath, acting as a politician, comments on the film's authentic depiction of the calculated nature of politics. Be sure to watch A Real Encounter in cinemas on November 15 for an enthralling mix of action, suspense, and insightful social narratives.

