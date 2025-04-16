Rahul Gandhi Rallies in Gujarat: A Battle Beyond Politics

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, delivered a pivotal message to his supporters in Gujarat, declaring that overcoming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) requires a strategic focus on Gujarat. Gandhi underscored that this conflict transcends mere politics and involves opposing ideologies. He emphasized that the Congress Party remains the sole viable contender to effectively counter the BJP.

Gandhi, speaking on historical ties, noted, 'Our party began in Gujarat, producing leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. Despite past setbacks, I assure you that success is within reach.' Addressing internal dynamics, he announced forthcoming reforms aimed at empowering district-level leaders, acknowledging internal competition as a hurdle to progress.

The Congress leader pointed to ongoing nationwide protests, condemning the Enforcement Directorate's recent charges against leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as politically charged. The protests see Congress aligned against what they term oppressive use of central agencies. Prominent leaders have been actively participating, facing detentions in Delhi amid tight security near Congress offices.

