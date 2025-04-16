Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Rallies in Gujarat: A Battle Beyond Politics

Rahul Gandhi emphasized the ideological battle against BJP and RSS, highlighting Gujarat as pivotal for Congress's resurgence. He addressed internal party reforms and accused the central government of politically motivated actions. Amid protests and opposition, Gandhi urged strengthening local leadership to challenge BJP's dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 13:36 IST
Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, delivered a pivotal message to his supporters in Gujarat, declaring that overcoming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) requires a strategic focus on Gujarat. Gandhi underscored that this conflict transcends mere politics and involves opposing ideologies. He emphasized that the Congress Party remains the sole viable contender to effectively counter the BJP.

Gandhi, speaking on historical ties, noted, 'Our party began in Gujarat, producing leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. Despite past setbacks, I assure you that success is within reach.' Addressing internal dynamics, he announced forthcoming reforms aimed at empowering district-level leaders, acknowledging internal competition as a hurdle to progress.

The Congress leader pointed to ongoing nationwide protests, condemning the Enforcement Directorate's recent charges against leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as politically charged. The protests see Congress aligned against what they term oppressive use of central agencies. Prominent leaders have been actively participating, facing detentions in Delhi amid tight security near Congress offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

