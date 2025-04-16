Revitalizing Gujarat Congress: A New Vision by Rahul Gandhi

In a bid to rejuvenate a beleaguered Congress party in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi delivered a rallying speech focusing on strategic changes needed to challenge the longstanding BJP-RSS stronghold. Admitting that party cadres have been demoralized, Gandhi underscored the need for a renewed ideological battle.

During his second visit to the state within a week, Gandhi laid out an ambitious plan to overhaul the party's state operations. Promising to decentralize power to district units, he also vowed to eliminate inactive leaders and those aligned with BJP interests. The focus, Gandhi said, would shift to empowering effective leaders based on grassroots performance.

With the assembly elections still years away, Gandhi urged patience and persistence, announcing plans for increased female representation and the formation of a corpus fund to support local units. Ultimately, he asserted, rebuilding the party's strength in Gujarat is pivotal for national success against BJP's ideological framework.

