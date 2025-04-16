Congress Revamps Cadre in Gujarat with New Strategy

The Congress Party is set to overhaul its district unit presidency selection process in Gujarat by May-end, adopting a method similar to its Kerala model. This was announced on Wednesday, as part of a broader initiative to bolster the party's grassroots structure and readiness for the upcoming 2027 assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi addressed booth-level Congress workers, launching this strategic initiative in Modasa, Gujarat. The party plans an eight-step process to appoint 41 district unit presidents, involving both All India Congress Committee and Pradesh Congress Committee observers. The approach emphasizes inclusivity, seeking diverse representations in leadership roles.

This restructuring aims to uplift the party's morale and challenge the BJP's dominance in Gujarat. Gandhi emphasized empowering local leaders, community engagement, and refining the selection process for election candidates. Enhancing the role of District Congress Committees was also highlighted as key to this strategic revamp.

(With inputs from agencies.)