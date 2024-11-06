Left Menu

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Sees Profit Surge Amid Market Volatility

Gulf Oil Lubricants India reported a 15% profit increase to Rs 84.44 crore for Q2 FY 2024, driven by focused investment and operational strategies despite volatile market conditions. The firm also saw a revenue increase of 5.86% and is optimistic about India's lubricant sector's growth potential.

Updated: 06-11-2024 19:40 IST
  Country:
  • India

Gulf Oil Lubricants India has demonstrated impressive resilience in the face of challenging market conditions, reporting a 15% increase in second-quarter profit, amounting to Rs 84.44 crore.

This growth, compared to the previous year's Rs 73.66 crore, underscores the firm's strategic investments in brand and operational efficiencies.

With a 5.86% rise in revenue and enhanced EBITDA margin, the company is optimistic about continued success, driven by a positive outlook for India's lubricant sector.



