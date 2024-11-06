Punjab's Paddy Procurement Progress: A Harvest Update

Paddy procurement in Punjab has seen a remarkable lift with 64.55 lakh tonnes secured out of 111 lakh tonnes reported in mandis, according to Food and Consumer Affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak.

Minister Kataruchak further stated that 105 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy have been procured in the current Kharif marketing season. Out of 5,086 rice mills in Punjab, 4,792 mills have submitted applications for crop allotment.

To address storage space issues, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has approached the union government. Kataruchak urged state BJP leaders to focus on convincing the central government to increase the number of rakes for rice transport from Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)