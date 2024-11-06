Left Menu

Punjab's Paddy Procurement Progress: A Harvest Update

In Punjab, 64.55 lakh tonnes of paddy have been lifted from a total of 111 lakh tonnes brought to mandis. Food minister Lal Chand Kataruchak announced 105 lakh MT have been procured this season. With storage concerns at hand, the government urges prompt action for rice transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:47 IST
Punjab's Paddy Procurement Progress: A Harvest Update
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Paddy procurement in Punjab has seen a remarkable lift with 64.55 lakh tonnes secured out of 111 lakh tonnes reported in mandis, according to Food and Consumer Affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak.

Minister Kataruchak further stated that 105 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy have been procured in the current Kharif marketing season. Out of 5,086 rice mills in Punjab, 4,792 mills have submitted applications for crop allotment.

To address storage space issues, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has approached the union government. Kataruchak urged state BJP leaders to focus on convincing the central government to increase the number of rakes for rice transport from Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024