Left Menu

Boosting Blue Economy: The Rise of Tuna Cluster in Andaman and Nicobar

The government has announced the development of a tuna cluster in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to enhance the fisheries sector. This initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana aims to generate economic growth, increase incomes, and create organized development in the fisheries sector across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:14 IST
Boosting Blue Economy: The Rise of Tuna Cluster in Andaman and Nicobar
  • Country:
  • India

The government has unveiled plans to establish a tuna cluster in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, highlighting its commitment to revitalizing the fisheries sector. The move comes under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, designed to bolster fisheries across India by creating economies of scale and enhancing income levels.

With around 6 lakh square km of Exclusive Economic Zone laden with under-utilized marine resources, including high-value tuna species, the islands are strategically positioned for fisheries development. Their proximity to Southeast Asia also facilitates efficient trade routes, while clean waters promote sustainable fishing practices, according to a ministry statement.

This initiative aligns with the government's broader goals of economic transformation, as seen through investments like the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund and the Blue Revolution. By focusing on critical areas such as partnerships with tuna-fishing nations and stakeholder training programs, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are set to become a fisheries hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024