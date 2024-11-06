Boosting Blue Economy: The Rise of Tuna Cluster in Andaman and Nicobar

The government has unveiled plans to establish a tuna cluster in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, highlighting its commitment to revitalizing the fisheries sector. The move comes under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, designed to bolster fisheries across India by creating economies of scale and enhancing income levels.

With around 6 lakh square km of Exclusive Economic Zone laden with under-utilized marine resources, including high-value tuna species, the islands are strategically positioned for fisheries development. Their proximity to Southeast Asia also facilitates efficient trade routes, while clean waters promote sustainable fishing practices, according to a ministry statement.

This initiative aligns with the government's broader goals of economic transformation, as seen through investments like the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund and the Blue Revolution. By focusing on critical areas such as partnerships with tuna-fishing nations and stakeholder training programs, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are set to become a fisheries hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)