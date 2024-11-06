Left Menu

JB Pharma Sees 16% Profit Surge in Q2

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd reported a 16% increase in profit after tax to Rs 175 crore in Q2 of 2024. Revenue rose by 13% to Rs 1,001 crore. JB Pharma's domestic and international projects saw significant growth, with expectations of maintaining positive momentum moving forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced a notable 16% increase in its profit after tax, reaching Rs 175 crore for the second quarter ending September 2024.

Compared to the previous year, the company had recorded a PAT of Rs 151 crore during the same period, based on the latest statement from JB Pharma.

Additionally, revenue surged by 13% to Rs 1,001 crore, outpacing the Rs 882 crore from Q2 of FY24. CEO Nikhil Chopra emphasized the strong domestic market performance and anticipated further growth internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

