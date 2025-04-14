Transrail Lighting Expands Domestic Market with Significant T&D Orders

Transrail Lighting announced on Monday that it has obtained new transmission and distribution (T&D) orders valued at Rs 1,085 crore within the domestic market.

This follows a successful March where the company secured orders worth Rs 1,647 crore in the T&D and railways sectors. Addressing these achievements, Randeep Narang, the Managing Director and CEO of Transrail, stated, 'We commence the financial year with this significant order in our core T&D segment. This growth aligns with our strategy for continued market expansion.'

Headquartered in Mumbai, Transrail Lighting is a key player in the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) domain within the T&D sector, also venturing into civil projects, railway infrastructure, poles, and lighting. The company boasts an impressive footprint, having executed over 200 projects worldwide across 59 countries, with notable manpower and material supply capabilities, including self-manufactured products.

(With inputs from agencies.)