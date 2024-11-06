Left Menu

India Gears Up for Second Largest Auto Expo Under Bharat Mobility

India's Auto Expo, now part of Bharat Mobility, will be held annually starting January 2025 at three locations. The six-day event promises to surpass global expos with more international participation. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlights opportunities for investment in India's burgeoning auto industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:03 IST
India Gears Up for Second Largest Auto Expo Under Bharat Mobility
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to host its flagship Auto Expo under the Bharat Mobility platform from January 17 to 22, 2025. The transition marks a shift to an annual event housed across three prime locations, asserting India's ambition to rank among the world's leading auto shows.

The initiative, as described by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, aims to make the Expo the second largest globally, encouraging greater involvement from a wider array of sectors, including international players and those currently unrepresented, such as testing agencies and regional transport officials.

With investment opportunities booming, Goyal highlighted a recent Rs 800 crore investment yielding Rs 60,000 crore in turnover. Set to feature participation from over 50 countries and 35 vehicle manufacturers, the Expo seeks to showcase India as a premier destination for automotive innovation and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024