India Gears Up for Second Largest Auto Expo Under Bharat Mobility

India is set to host its flagship Auto Expo under the Bharat Mobility platform from January 17 to 22, 2025. The transition marks a shift to an annual event housed across three prime locations, asserting India's ambition to rank among the world's leading auto shows.

The initiative, as described by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, aims to make the Expo the second largest globally, encouraging greater involvement from a wider array of sectors, including international players and those currently unrepresented, such as testing agencies and regional transport officials.

With investment opportunities booming, Goyal highlighted a recent Rs 800 crore investment yielding Rs 60,000 crore in turnover. Set to feature participation from over 50 countries and 35 vehicle manufacturers, the Expo seeks to showcase India as a premier destination for automotive innovation and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)