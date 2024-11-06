Revving Up India: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Gears Up
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, encompassing India's flagship Auto Expo, is set to be one of the world's largest motor shows. Scheduled from January 17-22, the event will showcase global automotive advancements and potential investments, aiming to enhance India's international trade footprint while fostering industry collaboration.
India is gearing up for Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which will include the renowned Auto Expo. Scheduled from January 17 to 22 at venues like Bharatmandapam, Yashobhoomi, and India Expo Center & Mart, this event aims to become the second-largest auto showcase globally.
Asserting India's potential as a top investment hub, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the need to involve unrepresented sectors and increase global participation. In response to high demand, plans for expansion at Bharatmandapam and Yashobhoomi are underway to accommodate more exhibitors.
The Expo, backed by leading industry associations, will see participation from over 35 vehicle manufacturers and representatives from various automotive sectors, reflecting India's ambition to boost exports significantly by 2030.
