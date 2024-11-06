Indian Railways Boosts Capacity with 500 Special Trains for Chhath Puja

The Railway Board announced the scheduling of 500 special trains to manage the return rush of travelers after Chhath Puja, beginning November 8. The move aims to ensure efficient travel following the festival period.

Special trains from divisions like Samastipur and Danapur have been added to accommodate returning passengers, with 164 trains scheduled for November 8. For subsequent days, Indian Railways has arranged 160 trains on November 9, 161 on November 10, and 155 on November 11 to handle the increased passenger flow effectively.

On November 4, Indian Railways set a new passenger transportation record, moving 120.72 lakh people in one day. This includes both reserved and unreserved categories, surpassing the population of countries like Australia and New Zealand combined. This feat highlights Indian Railways' capacity to manage peak passenger loads efficiently.

